Pierce College program named one of nation’s top online bachelor’s in fire sciences

Pierce College’s Bachelor of Applied Science in Fire Services Leadership and Management was recently named one of the nation’s top online bachelor degrees in the fire sciences by www.CollegeConcensus.com. The program, which launched in January 2020, prepares existing firefighters to transition to roles in management and leadership positions.

The program provides valuable professional development for current firefighters, allowing students to learn from each other as much as the course material. “Our students bring a wealth of real-world experience to the table, which you can’t always get from a textbook,” said Program Coordinator Joey Dilley. “Students are able to learn from each other’s mistakes, while also learning how to affect change within their organizations.”

Dilley brings extensive experience to his role as an educator, drawing from his military background and experience as a firefighter both overseas and in the United States. Today, he serves as assistant chief in a local fire station, in addition to his role as program coordinator for the BAS-FSLM program at Pierce College.

“Our students are firefighters who are located throughout the Northwest, so we’re able to discuss a variety of challenges and issues we face that others may not experience in their own departments,” Dilley said. “We’re able to take our own experiences from throughout the entire region and learn from each other.”

Pierce College developed this program as a response to the local industry’s need for professional development and leadership training for fire services professionals. “There are degrees out there that will provide technical training for firefighters, but there was a real need for leadership training,” said Dean of Health and Technology Ron May. “This program epitomizes the way Pierce College is able to address the needs of the community and industries with in-demand programs.”

Learn more about Pierce College’s BAS-FSLM program.

Reprinted, with permission, from the Pierce College website.