Coming to Tacoma’s Sixth Avenue neighborhood is Jet City Pizza Co., a small regional pizza chain based in Mount Vernon with six locations from Snohomish to Newcastle. It will open its seventh location at 3602 Sixth Ave, the former home of Garlic Jim’s, which closed in February. If all goes as planned, the grand opening […]

