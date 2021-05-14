FCC launches new program that connects consumers to internet access during COVID-19

Submitted by Washington State Health Care Authority.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) just launched the Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB) Program. EBB is a temporary program that helps families and households who are struggling to afford internet service during the COVID-19 pandemic.

What is EBB?

This program provides a discount on monthly high-speed internet bills for qualifying low-income households. Those eligible can receive:

Up to a $50/month discount on broadband service and associated equipment rentals.

on broadband service and associated equipment rentals. Up to a $75/month discount if a household is on tribal lands.

if a household is on tribal lands. A one-time discount of up to $100 for a laptop, tablet, or desktop computer.

Only one monthly service discount and one device discount allowed per household.

Do I qualify?

Your household may qualify for EBB if you or a member of your household meets one of the following:

Participate in an existing low-income or pandemic relief program offered by a broadband provider.

Are a Lifeline subscriber (including those who are on Apple Health (Medicaid) or accept Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits).

Have a child or children receiving free and reduced-price lunch or school breakfast.

Received a Federal Pell Grant during the current award year.

Lost your job and had an income reduction in the last year.

Learn more about how to qualify for EBB.

There’s an enhanced tribal benefit

EBB helps connect tribal communities during COVID-19 with an enhanced benefit for those living on tribal lands. Learn more about the enhanced tribal benefit, including how to qualify.

How do I apply?

You can enroll through an approved broadband Washington provider or by visiting the Universal Service Administrative Co. (USAC) webpage.

How long will this program last?

EBB began May 12, 2021 and will end when the fund runs out of money, or six months after the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services declares an end to COVID-19, whichever is sooner.

Where can I get more information?

Contact the Emergency Broadband Support Center at EBBHelp@usac.org or (833) 511-0311. You can also: