198 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 1 new death confirmed May 13

On May 13, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 364.9. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.

Our hospitalization rate is currently 10.8 per 100,000.

We confirmed 198 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new deaths, a woman in her 80s from Gig Harbor.  

Our totals are 46,528 cases and 550 deaths.

