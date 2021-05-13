U.P. Historical Society Hosts Garden Tours This Weekend

Be sure to make plans to enjoy one of U.P.’s most popular events, the annual Garden Tours sponsored by the U.P. Historical Society. Tours will be held this Saturday and Sunday, May 15 and 16, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. All current state COVID protocols will be observed.

Ticket holders can view five beautiful gardens (including a few with spectacular water views) as well as the Curran Apple Orchard and Curran House. Several of the gardens on this year’s tour were featured in last year’s virtual tour, but this year’s event will enable garden enthusiasts (and aspiring gardeners) to see a beautiful variety of garden themes, flora, statuaries and water features up close and in person.

To get a preview of these gardens, including aerial views, take a few minutes to view videos from last year’s virtual tours.

Tickets are $25, with proceeds benefitting the U.P. Historical Society. Download the ticket order form here or purchase them at Willow Tree Gardens and Interiors at 7216 27th St. W. Tickets are also available at Chirp & Co. in Proctor and at Michael Morrison Sotheby’s International Realty in Proctor and Gig Harbor.

Major sponsors of the 11th Annual U.P. Historical Society Garden Tours are Gray Lumber, Columbia Bank, Seattle Seahawks, Sotheby’s International Realty, UP Refuse and Recycling, and Deric Mazzuca and April Rogalski. Additional sponsors are Suburban Opticians, Beach Tavern Inc, Hand & Stone Massage and Spa, Mr. Teller’s Mail Room, Portland Avenue Nursery, Sound Community Bank, U.P. Family Medicine, Atkins Chiropractic, Honest Estate Sales and JY Dental Group.