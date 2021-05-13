Kilmer Applauds Biden-Harris Administration’s Leadership on Supporting Washington’s Older Americans

On May 11, U.S. Representative Derek Kilmer announced the Biden-Harris Administration’s release of over $30 million in funding for critical Older Americans Act programs in Washington as part of the American Rescue Plan he helped pass.

“Throughout this pandemic, seniors across our region and our country have faced enormous challenges,” said Rep. Kilmer. “That’s why as part of the American Rescue Plan, Congress focused on ensuring that the federal government stepped up to help ensure that seniors weren’t being left behind and had access to vaccines, caregiver support, mental health resources, nutritious meals, and more. As we move to recover from this pandemic, I’ll keep working to ensure seniors have the support they need.”

As Older Americans Month begins, this funding invests in programs to support Washington seniors, with an emphasis on pandemic relief, including:

$16.11 million for meals for older adults in Washington;

$9.88 for Home and Community Based Services (HCBS) through the Older Americans Act, supporting older Americans to age with dignity and safety in their homes and communities;

$945,000 for evidence-based health promotion and disease prevention in Washington;

$3 million to help family caregivers support their loved ones; and

$214,000 to safeguard the health and welfare of residents in Washington’s long-term care facilities.

Rep. Kilmer has worked to deliver much needed help to seniors and their families during the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to delivering $1.4 billion in funding for Older Americans Act programs nationwide through the American Rescue Plan, Kilmer worked to secure critical investments in the health, safety and financial security of older Americans. The American Rescue Plan aimed to increase funding to vaccinate Washington seniors, ensure they can afford their homes and utilities, put food on the table, and more.