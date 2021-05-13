City of DuPont Farmers’ Market

The City of DuPont is thrilled to host the inaugural DuPont Farmers’ Market on Thursdays, June 3 to September 2 from 3 PM – 7 PM at Clocktower Park.

The market will feature over 30 vendors including local farmers, food producers, hand-crafted artisan goods, flowers, and more. On select evenings, the city’s Concert in the Park series will follow.

“Farmers’ markets have been a top-requested event by the community for years. We are ecstatic that this summer we can safely gather in a meaningful and important way to support our local food industry and businesses. We encourage you to come out and shop local” said Mayor Ron Frederick.

Farmers’ markets are deemed essential during the COVID-19 pandemic. Masks and social distancing are required.

The DuPont Farmers’ Market is sponsored by the City of DuPont with additional support from Pierce County Agriculture and Regence.

When:

Thursdays, June 3 – September 2, 2021

3 PM – 7 PM

*No market on July 1 & August 19

Where: Clocktower Park- 1401 Palisade Blvd., DuPont, WA 98327