162 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 4 new deaths confirmed May 12

On May 12, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 367.4. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.

Our hospitalization rate is currently 11.8 per 100,000.

We confirmed 162 new COVID-19 cases and 4 new deaths:

  • A woman in her 90s from Bonney Lake.
  • A woman in her 70s from Frederickson.
  • A man in his 40s from Tacoma.
  • A woman in her 80s from Gig Harbor.

Our totals are 46,330 cases and 549 deaths.

Find more information on:

