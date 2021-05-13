162 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 4 new deaths confirmed May 12

On May 12, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 367.4. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.
Our hospitalization rate is currently 11.8 per 100,000.
We confirmed 162 new COVID-19 cases and 4 new deaths:
- A woman in her 90s from Bonney Lake.
- A woman in her 70s from Frederickson.
- A man in his 40s from Tacoma.
- A woman in her 80s from Gig Harbor.
Our totals are 46,330 cases and 549 deaths.
