U.P. Chief’s Corner

By Greg Premo, U.P. Chief of Police.

In 1962, President John Kennedy designated May 15 as National Peace Officers Memorial Day, a time in which we remember those who have given their lives to protect and serve their communities. Today, we mark that day as part of National Police Week.

During my 27 years of law enforcement service to Pierce County, we have lost 13 law enforcement officers/deputies in the line of duty. I hope you will join me in taking a moment to remember these men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to their communities.

Although too many law enforcement officers have been in the news lately for the wrong reasons, I want to remind you that the vast majority of our nation’s police officers are committed to doing the right thing for all citizens. They support our profession’s efforts to continually improve our training, tactics and procedures so that we can answer calls for help, seek justice for victims and serve as guardians of peace and order in our communities.

In short, they are committed to fulfilling the oath we took: to serve and protect.

I was talking with a few of our UPPD officers the other day and they commented on how they have recently received “Thank Yous” from different citizens in our community. Those words mean a lot to our officers. They reflect the fact that University Place is a community that supports and partners with public safety and its police department to maintain a safe and livable community.

So let me say thank you to YOU.

My hope is that all U.P. residents and business owners believe that we strive to serve responsibly and with respect, integrity, compassion, and courage for all.