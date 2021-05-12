Pierce College a finalist for $1 million Aspen Prize

The Aspen Institute College Excellence Program will announce the winner of the $1 million Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence at a virtual award ceremony on Tuesday, May 18, from 1 to 2 pm Eastern time. Also to be announced will be the awards for Finalist with Distinction and Rising Star from among ten finalist institutions:

Among the speakers at the ceremony will be:

Jill Biden , first lady of the United States and community college professor

, first lady of the United States and community college professor Miguel Cardona , U.S. secretary of education

, U.S. secretary of education Freeman Hrabowski , president of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County (Aspen Prize jury co-chair)

, president of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County (Aspen Prize jury co-chair) Ruth Williams-Brinkley , president of Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of the Mid-Atlantic States (Aspen Prize jury co-chair)

, president of Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of the Mid-Atlantic States (Aspen Prize jury co-chair) Students from the 10 finalist institutions

The event news release detailing winners and their accomplishments will be available May 18 at 2 pm at: highered.aspeninstitute.org/media-resources/



The Aspen Prize, awarded every two years since 2011, recognizes outstanding institutions selected from a pool of more than 1,000 community colleges nationwide. With a singular focus on student success, the Aspen Prize honors institutions with outstanding achievement in six areas: teaching and learning, certificate and degree completion, transfer and bachelor’s attainment, workforce success, equitable outcomes for students of color and students from low-income backgrounds, and leadership and culture.