Giove, McMahan and Gayson selected as CPSD Employees of the Year

Three Clover Park School District employees were honored as Employees of the Year during a virtual celebration Monday, May 10. Since 1987, CPSD has honored exemplary employees in three categories: certificated, classified and administrative. Award recipients are chosen by an independent panel of Lakewood citizens.

2021 Employees of the Year are:

Certificated Employee of the Year

Bre Giove, Athletic Director, Clover Park High School

Bre takes the time to help students learn from their mistakes and build character. She leads with integrity and has the passion and perseverance to see long-term goals for students and programs come to fruition. She works tirelessly every day to make sure student athlete needs are met and that they are provided with every opportunity possible. She is a leader who empowers others to do their best every day and does all she can to help lead CPHS students to success on and off the field.

Clover Park School District honored Bre Giove (left), Cherylann McMahan (middle) and Paula Gayson (right) as 2021 Employees of the Year during a virtual ceremony.

Classified Employee of the Year

Cherylann McMahan, Head Secretary, Rainier Elementary School

Cherylann is the hub for everything at Rainier. She is one of the first faces people see when they walk in the door and truly puts the best face forward to students, staff and families because she is always smiling, welcoming and polite. She is incredibly knowledgeable and uses her expertise to guide others every day. No matter the task, she is always ready and willing to chip in to help get it done.

Administrative Employee of the Year

Paul Gayson, Principal, Beachwood Elementary School

Paula goes above and beyond to work together with families and teachers to help each student achieve success. She is genuinely interested in students and their journey toward success in education and, most importantly, helping them believe they can attain promising futures with hard work and support from one another. She knows how to lead and does so with empathy and a readiness to join together with other staff and parents for the wellbeing of all those under her stewardship.