The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

136 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 1 new death confirmed May 11

By Leave a Comment

On May 11, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 364.1. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.

Our hospitalization rate is currently 12 per 100,000.

We confirmed 136 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new death, a man in his 50s from Tacoma.

Our totals are 46,168 cases and 545 deaths.

Find more information on:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *