136 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 1 new death confirmed May 11

On May 11, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 364.1. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.
Our hospitalization rate is currently 12 per 100,000.
We confirmed 136 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new death, a man in his 50s from Tacoma.
Our totals are 46,168 cases and 545 deaths.
