Steilacoom Historical School District Announces Sponsorship of the Summer Food Service Program for Children

The Steilacoom Historical School District announces the sponsorship of the Summer Food Service Program for children. Meals are available at no charge to children 18 years of age and younger from June 21 – August 19.

Grab ‘n go meals will include lunch for the day and breakfast for the following morning. Meals will be served at the following locations Monday through Thursday, with Friday’s meal also being served on Thursday:

11:30 am – 12:30 pm

Steilacoom High School, 54 Sentinel Dr, Steilacoom, WA

Cherrydale Primary School, 1201 Galloway St, Steilacoom, WA

Chloe Clark Elementary School, 1700 Palisade Blvd, DuPont, WA

Pioneer Middle School, 1750 Bob’s Hollow Ln, DuPont, WA

Chief Leschi Park, 1775 Ridge View Dr, DuPont, WA

11:00 am – 11:15 am

Arrowhead Apartments, 10724 – 109th Ave SW, Lakewood, WA

12:00 pm – 12:15 pm

Saltar’s Point Elementary School, 908 Third St, Steilacoom, WA

Meals will be delivered weekly on Wednesdays at 3:10 pm to Anderson Island Elementary School, 13005 Camus Rd, Anderson Island, WA, for our Anderson Island families.

Please direct any questions regarding the Summer Food Service Program to Victor Castillo at vcastillo13@steilacoom.k12.wa.us or 253-983-2229.

In accordance with Federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its Agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA.

Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g. Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.), should contact the Agency (State or local) where they applied for benefits. Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877?8339. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English.

To file a program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, (AD? 3027) found online at: www.ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html, and at any USDA office, or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call (866) 632?9992. Submit your completed form or letter to USDA by: mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture, Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights, 1400 Independence Avenue, SW, Washington, D.C. 20250?9410; fax: (202) 690?7442; or email: program.intake@usda.gov.

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

Steilacoom Historical School District serves the communities of Steilacoom, DuPont, Anderson Island, Ketron Island, and portions of Lakewood and unincorporated Pierce County.