Promising Futures: Harrison Prep senior Christopher Cram

Our Promising Futures featured student this week is Harrison Preparatory School senior Christopher Cram.

He’s been a student at Harrison Prep since sixth grade and started at the school before the current building opened in 2015. His favorite class is English because he loves to read and enjoys being introduced to new books he wouldn’t typically read on his own.

Christopher is a member of the school’s leadership class and exudes positivity and enthusiasm to his classmates and teachers every day. “He’s the first student here in the morning and he loves greeting other students as they arrive to start their day,” said Harrison Prep leadership teacher Lovisa Burns. “He works so hard to create a welcoming environment for everyone.”

He is passionate about the environment. He will be attending Western Washington University next fall to major in environmental sciences and hopes to find a career in environmental conservation.