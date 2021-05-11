Outdoor dining comes to Puyallup

Outdoor dining in downtown Puyallup is where it’s at. The City partnered with downtown restaurants to create parklets, also known as curbside cafes. Offering a safe, fun way to experience outdoor dining. Learn more at puyallupshops.com.
