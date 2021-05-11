The Suburban Times

Outdoor dining comes to Puyallup

By

Outdoor dining in downtown Puyallup is where it’s at. The City partnered with downtown restaurants to create parklets, also known as curbside cafes. Offering a safe, fun way to experience outdoor dining. Learn more at puyallupshops.com.

