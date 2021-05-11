New virtual job fair series matches local employers and candidates

Tacoma, WA – The next in a new series of Hire Pierce County virtual job fairs on May 13 connects employers and job seekers to fill hundreds of job openings in industries ranging from healthcare to manufacturing.

The job fairs, organized by WorkForce Central and WorkSource Pierce, allow employers to virtually staff booths, interact with job seekers, and conduct interviews. Job seekers have the chance to connect with dozens of local employers all in one location.

“We’ve had huge growth and need to hire 12-15 full-time employees and 10 part-time employees every week to maintain quality care for our most vulnerable adults needing services,” said Nelvina Heck, in-home care referrals manager and business development manager with KWA, the Korean Women’s Association.

KWA provides multi-cultural, multi-lingual services through healthcare, education, advocacy, and other services. Job openings include caregiving, administration, and support. “This is a great opportunity to grow and advance while making a difference in people’s lives,” Heck said.

The job fairs are part of WorkForce Central’s Rapid Response efforts to get laid-off employees back to work as quickly as possible and help local employers ramp up to pre-COVID staffing levels. Hire Pierce County job fairs are a practical way to achieve both goals, explained Teresa Delicino, senior director of business solutions at WorkForce Central. “Virtual connections are essential when many HR departments are still working remotely. It’s easier for employers than holding a job fair themselves. It’s great for job seekers because they can visit many employers at once.”

Job seekers can find more information and register for the job fairs on the Hire Pierce County website. Employers interested in hosting a virtual booth at future job fairs should contact BusinessSoulutions@workforce-central.org. The next in the series is scheduled for June 3.

WorkSource Pierce also offers job seekers an array of workforce services, including resume and interview advice, help with high school completion, connection to apprenticeships, career training, and more. Visit the WorkSource Pierce website to see all the opportunities available.