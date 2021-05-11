I-5 in Fife and Tacoma ramp and lane closures May 11, 2021 By Washington State DOT Leave a Comment TacomaTraffic.com has the complete list of construction details. This week, overnight travelers On I-5 in Fife & Tacoma will see multiple ramps and lanes closed for 2 construction projects. Visit t.co/U1cq77zzxq for a complete list. Please watch your speeds in work zones and give crews a brake. #DriveSafe pic.twitter.com/Od3acyLZyS— WSDOT Tacoma (@wsdot_tacoma) May 10, 2021 Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window) Related
Leave a Reply