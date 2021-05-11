Bautista, Mwangi selects Rotary Students of the Month for May

The Lakewood Rotary Club has chosen two students to honor for the month of May. Olivia Bautista, a student from Steilacoom High School and Lindsay Mwangi from Harrison Prep.

Olivia was joined during the presentation by Steilacoom High School Assistant Principal Jessica Soete while Lindsay was joined by Harrison Prep Principal Kevin Rupprecht and CPSD Assistant Superintendent Kevin Ikeda.

Olivia Bautista

Olivia is a stand-out student, in remote learning as well as in the classroom hybrid return to learning. She is a member of the Principal’s Cabinet where she, along with other students, give feedback on the school processes, Student Improvement Plan and Accreditation process. In this role, she also has played an integral part in providing the student perspective on the development of the school’s return to hybrid learning plan.

Olivia is also a student athlete at Steilacoom, she is a member of ASB and was just voted 2021-2022 ASB President. She truly embodies the Passion, Respect, Integrity, Dedication, and Excellence (PRIDE) that make her an upstanding Sentinel!

Lindsay Mwangi is a student who embodies leadership in everything that she does. She is a gentle, yet powerful force who leads her peers through an intensely positive demeanor. She has a clear goal for her future which involves attending medical school and becoming a doctor. It has been her passion for a long time to advocate and promote more women of color in the medical field.

Lindsay Mwangi

Lindsay has not allowed the pandemic to hold her back from staying on track and maintaining a competitive GPA. She is active in her school community and participates in the Knowledge Bowl, Technology Student Association, The Pathfinder Club, and she attended the MultiCare’s Nurses Camp. She is also a member of the National Honor Society and served as her Sophomore Class Treasurer. Through her years at Harrison Preparatory School, she has exhibited the International Baccalaureate traits of Principled, Caring and Balance.