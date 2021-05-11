Bates Foundation honors Ben Wolk with Distinguished Alumni Award

TACOMA, Wash. – The Bates Technical College Foundation has honored accomplished media engineering business owner and 1985 graduate Ben Wolk as the foundation’s first Distinguished Alumni Award recipient. The award recognizes and honors exceptional alumni who have made significant contributions to the community and their profession.

“It is a tremendous honor to accept the first-ever Bates Technical College Distinguished Alumni Award,” said Wolk, who graduated from the Broadcast Production program. “I’ve spent my career covering sports championships, historic news events, presidential campaigns, traveling the world for my job. I can confidently say the bedrock of my career started here, at Bates Technical College.”

Spending his career in media and technology, Wolk held several positions in operations and engineering before transitioning to sales, marketing and eventually senior leadership. He is currently a co-owner of a media engineering services business and serves as chief revenue officer at a software development outsourcing company.

“Ben is an exceptional leader and incredibly supportive of Bates students and the broadcasting program,” said Bates Technical College Foundation Director LeAnn Dreier. “We’re proud to honor him with this deserving recognition.”

Wolk has been a consistent presence in the college’s broadcasting program , hosting thought leadership events for students with industry leaders, including representatives from Microsoft, King 5 and other media luminaires, and participating in on-campus events. His ongoing support of the program has yielded sizable equipment donations, including technology for an esports program, a growing sphere of the industry.

With extensive history in the field that includes live sports, broadcasting, corporate new media, managed services, software development and system integration, Wolk recently partnered with Amazon Prime Video. There, he spearheaded projects like English Premier League (EPL) Football, the first streaming of EPL in history, and three years of NFL Thursday Night Football (TNF), with the first all-female NFL announce team.

The Bates Foundation created the Distinguished Alumni Awards in 2020 to honor alumni who have made significant contributions to the college and their community and professional field. Recipients are recognized for service, achievement, and demonstrated pride for being an alum of Bates Technical College.

For more information about the Bates Technical College Foundation, go to BatesTech.edu/Foundation . To learn more about the Distinguished Alumni Award, visit BatesTech.edu/Alumni , or call 253.680.7251.

About Bates Technical College

Founded in 1940, Bates Technical College is a part of the state’s public two-year college system and offers certificate and degree opportunities in 45+ career education programs. The college serves approximately 3,000 career training students and 6,000 more community members annually in extended learning, distance learning, high school, and other programs. For more information, go to BatesTech.edu, or call 253.680.7000.

Originally posted on the Bates Technical College’s Blog.