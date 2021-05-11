137 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 9 new deaths confirmed May 10

On May 10, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 367. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.

Our hospitalization rate is currently 11.3 per 100,000.

We confirmed 137 new COVID-19 cases and 9 new deaths:

A man in his 70s from Tacoma.

A man in his 40s from Bonney Lake.

A woman in her 50s from Central Pierce County.

A man in his 100s from East Pierce County.

A woman in her 90s from Central Pierce County.

A man in his 60s from Tacoma.

A man in his 80s from Tacoma.

A woman in her 70s from Edgewood/Fife/Milton.

A woman in her 50s from Tacoma.

Five of these deaths occurred between December 2020 and April 2021. The state initially reported these deaths to another county, we entered them into our data system as part of another investigation, or the deceased status was unknown. We continually update the information we receive during the investigative process and report the most accurate data each day.

On May 8, we confirmed 120 cases. On May 9, we confirmed 151 new cases.

Our totals are 46,032 cases and 544 deaths.

Find more information on: