Pierce County Library System’s Board proclaims 75 years of service

PIERCE COUNTY, Washington – The Pierce County Library System Board of Trustees will sign a proclamation declaring 75 years of service for Pierce County communities and conduct other business at its Board meeting on Wednesday, May 12, 3:30 p.m.

As the Pierce County Library System celebrates 75 years of service (75.pcls.us), the Library Board of Trustees, Pierce County Council and Pierce County Executive, as well as all 15 cities and towns annexed to the Library System are signing proclamations.

The proclamation thanks communities for allowing the Pierce County Library to be the community’s choice for the discovery and exchange of information and ideas and to spark success for residents, for 75 years! It acknowledges the Library System’s dedication to support residents’ growth and curiosity, offer excellent reading choices, and work to connect and strengthen growing and changing communities.

April 15-May 31, Pierce County communities are celebrating their Library’s diamond anniversary with a significant community engagement featuring the highly acclaimed picture book “The Big Umbrella” by Amy June Bates and Juniper Bates, a mother-daughter team. Through 21 StoryWalks (piercecountylibrary.org/about-us/storywalks.htm) throughout the county, people are enjoying the beautiful picture book and its inspiring story of inclusion, social consciousness and peace.

Through the years services changed to meet community needs – from staff helping people research from the card catalog to now engaging with people virtually. In 1946, the Library System served 55,000 people with 6,385 books, from seven locations, and 1,108 people had library cards. Today, the Library System serves 620,000 with nearly 1 million books, movies and other items, from 20 locations and online, and 360,000 people have library cards – with many of those cards serving an entire family.

