Lakewood Water District meeting seeks feedback on Water Use Efficiency

The Lakewood Water District will conduct a meeting to receive public input and comment on Water Use Efficiency goals and update its Water Use Efficiency Program pursuant to WAC 246-290-800(2) and direction from the Washington State Department of Health.

Additional information is available on the District’s website at www.Lakewood-Water-Dist.org and at the Dept. of Health website at www.doh.wa.gov/ehp/dw/Programs/wue.htm. The meeting is scheduled for 3:30 p.m., Monday, May 24, 2021 via a Microsoft Teams Meeting. The call-in number is 253/363-9498, 591092035#; the Phone Conference ID # is 591 092 035#. All are welcome to attend.