Fort from Home brings maritime history to virtual audiences in May

This month, Fort Nisqually’s weekly virtual program series, Fort from Home, brings audiences two programs on the maritime history of the Fort and Puget Sound.

On May 15, Fort Interpreter and educator, Michael ‘Tug’ Buse, will discuss early steam navigation on the Puget Sound. Tug will share the history of three historic vessels, the Beaver, Otter and Fairy, and present his hand-made model of the steamer Fairy and other artifacts.

On May 28, Fort Nisqually will host an interview with Homewaters author David B. Williams, for its monthly Fort from Home: Nightcap series. Williams will be joined by Claire Keller-Scholz, Art, Culture, & Heritage Administrator at Metro Parks Tacoma and former Curator at Fort Nisqually Living History Museum. Williams’ research, which included Fort Nisqually’s archives and library, sheds new light on how human activity and interactions with the natural world in the past have shaped our surroundings in the present.

This month’s suggested adult beverage pairing is your drink of choice…on the rocks! Event attendees will receive a 30% discount when purchasing the book from the publisher. A discount code will be sent to participants at registration.

The Fort from Home series brings the talents and expertise of Fort Nisqually interpreters to the public live through interactive virtual programming. The series includes Victorian cooking, historic trades demonstrations, a monthly lecture program (Fort from Home: Nightcap) and more. May’s calendar of events includes Tinsmithing, Victorian Cooking and more. The event schedule can be viewed at fortnisqually.org.