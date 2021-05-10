Construction at the Theater District Station on Commerce Street this week at night

Crews will remove part of the Theater District Station on Commerce Street this week, and will return next week to install Link power poles in the station area. The contractor will work at night this week (May 10-14 from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.), and will work at night next week (May 17-22). During these nights, Commerce St. will be closed in both directions between S. 7th St. and S. 9th St. The contractor will restore the station area each night so the public can access the Theater District Station during the day. Tacoma Link will continue to operate on its regular schedule. During the day, crews are installing crossover tracks at Commerce St. and S. 7th St. and curb and gutter from S. 7th St. to I-705.

On Division Avenue, crews are completing the track installation from Martin Luther King Jr. Way across I Street. Crews plan to open Division Avenue to two-way traffic as well as the J St and I St intersections by the end of the day on May 12. On E. 25th St., the contractor will close E. 25th St. in both directions between E. G St. and McKinley Ave. E. (one block) to continue the track installation, as soon as May 13.

On Martin Luther King Jr. Way, crews are installing signals at the S. 15th St. intersection, tying-in the Link power poles to the electrical system from S. 15th St. to S. 7th St., and cleaning the rail from S. 16th St. going north. Two-way traffic is maintained on MLK Jr. Way. As soon as May 17, crews will start installing curb and gutter on the east side of MLK Jr. Way, beginning at S. 19th St. and going north.

What

Construction and traffic restrictions at Commerce Street, S. 7th Street, Division Avenue, S. J Street, S. I Street, Martin Luther King Jr. Way, and E. 25th Street.

When

Week of May 10.

Where

Commerce Street from S. 9 th to S. 7 th St. – street closure.

to S. 7 St. – street closure. Commerce Street from I-705 to crosswalk north of Theater District Station – southbound lane closure.

7 th Street at Commerce Street – intersection closed.

Street at Commerce Street – intersection closed. Division Avenue from MLK Jr. Way to Yakima Ave. – eastbound lane closure. Street to open on May 12.

J Street at Division Avenue – intersection closed south of Division Ave. To open on May 12.

I Street at Division Avenue – intersection closed south of Division Ave. To open on May 12.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 16 th Street to S. 7 th Street – traffic restrictions.

Street to S. 7 Street – traffic restrictions. 25th Street from McKinley Ave. to E. J St – eastbound lane closure.

More

Driveway and pedestrian access is maintained, although some sidewalks and crosswalks will be temporarily closed. Pedestrian detours will be in place.

Buses will follow detour routes. Visit PierceTransit.org for information.

Construction noise related to underground utilities and track installation.

Large construction equipment or materials may be in the right-of-way.

Work will generally take place during the daytime hours unless otherwise noted. Daytime hours during the week are 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. The contractor usually works less hours.

Businesses are open during construction.

Plan ahead and allow extra time to reach your destination.

Due to inclement weather or unforeseen issues, dates and times are subject to change.