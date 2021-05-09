Spring into action with Honors, Awards, and Scholarship

Submitted by Perry L. Newell.

We learned each year that there are many students looking for ways to succeed, we decided to assist those who believe post high school is their answer and collected a sampling of the vast number of financial resources and other opportunities available.

The Funding College Project, and Cash for Kids are non-commercial activities and have been asked to supply individuals, organizations, newspapers, and community bulletin boards serving the area with information about active honors, awards, scholarships and insightful advice.

The Funding College Project is about finding and using techniques and strategies to support school aged and post high school activities. We work with students and families internationally. We identify, alerting interested parties to existing options, building contacts, answering questions, completing forms and nominations for prizes and awards. Learn More: www.educatingouryouth.org

We do not recommend a singular approach, but encourage using the relationships, data and other means to locate and obtain the resources needed.

COUNTDOWN TO COLLEGE SCHOLARSHIP – Sponsor: Potential Magazine – Amount: $1,000 – Closing Date: May 5, 2021 – Description: Scholarship is open to college-bound teens in 9th-12th grades. Students need to sign up for Potential Magazine’s free weekly eNewsletter and they will automatically be entered to win the scholarship. www.potentialmagazine.com/countdown-to-college-scholarship-sign-up/

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC ANTIBODY SCHOLARSHIP – Sponsor: Thermo Fisher Scientific – Amount: Up to $10,000 – Closing Date: May 5, 2021 – Description: Scholarship is open to legal U.S. residents 16 years of age or older at the time of application and enrolled as a graduate or undergraduate student for the 2021 term. Applicants must have a declared major of biology, chemistry, biochemistry, or related life science field. www.thermofisher.com/us/en/home/life-science/antibodies/thermo-fisher-scientific-antibody-scholarship-program.html

CAREERONESTOP – A U.S. Department of Labor sponsors CareerOneStop, which provides a list of nationally available searches for more than 8,000 scholarships, fellowships, grants, and other financial aid award opportunities. In addition to resources about career exploration, training, and jobs. www.careeronestop.org/toolkit/training/find-scholarships.aspx

If there’s scholarship money to be had, you’ll find it here. It doesn’t matter how much scholarship money is available, if you don’t qualify for any of it. Peterson’s scholarship search tool reaches super hero status with its ability to filter available scholarships by school type, ethnicity, gender, field of study, state of residence, award type, and more! Learn More: www.petersons.com/

UNCF F5 WOMEN IN STEM SCHOLARSHIP – Sponsor: UNCF – Amount: Up to $5,000 – Closing Date: May 5, 2021 – Description: Scholarship is open to female student enrolled full-time at any UNCF-member institution, other HBCU or an accredited four-year institution for the 2021-2022 academic year. Applicants must be pursuing careers within the STEM field. scholarships.uncf.org/Program/Details/5edbcd98-2ee2-49f7-b61f-c5f8ddbc7478

PREPARING THE NEXT GENERATION OF GLOBAL LEADERS – The Diversity Abroad community inspires, connects, and assists you in reaching your academic and career potential in our increasingly interconnected world. Learn More: www.diversityabroad.com/

U.S. BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS – A look at present and future employment may be found at The Bureau of Labor Statistics – Wages by Area and Occupation – Bureau of Labor Statistics – www.bls.gov/bls/blswage.htm

INTERNSHIPS or other paid positions are available from many organizations – www.internships.com/

WORK ETHIC SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAM – Sponsor: Mike Rowe Works Foundation – Amount: Varies – Closing Date: May 6, 2021 – Description: Scholarship is open to plumbers, carpenters, electricians, welders, auto-technicians, and anyone getting trained for skilled jobs that are in demand. www.mikeroweworks.org/scholarship/

#RAREIS SCHOLARSHIP – Sponsor: EverLife Foundation for Rare Diseases – Amount: $5,000 – Closing Date: May 7, 2021 – Description: Scholarship is open to anyone over the age of 17 who are residents of the United States and have been diagnosed by a physician as having any form of a rare disease regardless of treatment status. Applicant must plan to enroll in an undergraduate or graduate study at an accredited two- or four-year college, university, or vocational-technical/trade school for the upcoming academic year. everylifefoundation.org/rare-scholarship/

AMBUCS SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAM – Sponsor: National AMBUCS – Amount: Up to $6,000 – Closing Date: May 7, 2021 – Description: Scholarship is open to U.S. citizens accepted in a graduate level program that is accredited by the appropriate therapy profession authority in physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech language pathology, or hearing audiology. ambucs.org/therapists/scholarship-program/

DMI SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAM – Sponsor: National Dairy Promotion and Research Board (NDPRB) – Amount: Up to $3,500 – Closing Date: May 7, 2021 – Description: Scholarship is open to undergraduate students (sophomore through senior) enrolled in college/university programs that emphasize diary. Majors can include communications/public relations, journalism, marketing, business, economics, nutrition, food science, and Ag education. www.usdairy.com/about-us/dmi/scholarship

STOP THE BLEED SCHOLARSHIP – Sponsor: Stop the Bleed – Amount: Up to $3,000 – Closing Date: May 8, 2021 – Description: Scholarship is open to high school students in the United States. Applicants must submit an essay on a given topic related to “Stop the Bleed.” nationalstopthebleedday.org/scholarship-program/

ICTM SCHOLARSHIPS – Sponsor: Illinois Council of Teachers of Mathematics – Amount: $1,500 – Closing Date: May 9, 2021 – Description: Scholarship is open to juniors and seniors in an accredited university or college in Illinois during Spring 2021 with a graduation during May 2021 or later. Applicants must be a mathematics education major, or mathematics major with an education minor, or an education major with an official mathematics emphasis. www.ictm.org/ictm-scholarships

TMCF | MCDONALD’S BLACK AND POSITIVELY GOLDEN SCHOLARSHIPS – Sponsor: TMCF | McDonalds – Amount: Up to $15,000 – Closing Date: May 10, 2021 – Description: Scholarship is open to graduating high school seniors and current undergraduate students who are/will be attending a Historically Black College or University (HBCU) or Predominantly Black Institution (PBI). Applicants must have at least a 3.0 GPA and be able to demonstrate leadership abilities. www.tmcf.org/students-alumni/scholarship/tmcf-mcdonalds-black-and-positively-golden-scholarships/

CHALLENGE ACCEPTED! SCHOLARSHIP – Sponsor: Aghabegian & Associates – Amount: $1,000 – Closing Date: May 12, 2021 – Description: Scholarship is open to graduating high school seniors and current undergraduate students who are U.S. Citizens, hold permanent residency or DACA status. Applicants must submit a personal essay on a time they tested themselves against overwhelming odds. www.aaesqlaw.com/scholarship/

JACK AND JILL – JACQUELINE MOORE BOWELES SCHOLARSHIP – Sponsor: Jack and Jill of America – Amount: Up to $2,500 – Closing Date: May 12, 2021 – Description: Scholarship is open to African American rising college sophomores, juniors, and seniors majoring in Communications and have completed 60 hours of community service during the current academic year. scholarships.uncf.org/Program/Details/226ebe00-8a93-4f2e-a856-f14eb9aa270e

WELCOME TO THE COLLEGE BOARD’S SCHOLARSHIP SEARCH! Find scholarships, other financial aid and internships from more than 2,200 programs, totaling nearly $6 billion. Enter as much information as possible to find the most matches. Scholarship information is based on the College Board’s Annual Survey of Financial Aid Programs. bigfuture.collegeboard.org/scholarship-search

SCHOLARSHIPS CAN COME IN ALL SIZES! College Is Too Expensive! Scholarships.com Makes Paying For It Easier – Whether you’re a high school student, college student, nontraditional or adult-learner, complete a free profile then get matched to scholarships and grants you’re qualified for from colleges, universities, organizations, foundations, corporations, government & more… Financial aid that fits you perfectly! Find Your Perfect College – Get detailed information on over 4,000 colleges & universities, admission stats, athletics, enrollment data, academic majors, tuition, financial aid & more. Compare colleges that are right for you & discover your dream college… Search our College Scholarships Directory – Think you’re faster than our scholarship search algorithm? Search for college scholarships by academic major, athletics, art, ethnicity, first in family, GPA, minority, music, state, name or type. Learn More: www.scholarships.com/

WE CREATE ACADEMIC HEROES – The Institute of Competition Sciences has been defining best-practices in competition strategy, design, and operations. We aim to spark a new level of community engagement in science, technology, and education by supporting a global network of educational competitions. ICS maintains a firm commitment to providing real value to our users through a thoughtful, step-by-step approach to educational engagement. This drives the development of services that go above and beyond just running competitions. For ICS, it’s not only about creating a tool for students, educators and innovators. It’s about creating academic heroes and building the structures and systems upon which they can be recognized and rewarded. There are already great educational competitions, but there has not yet been a coordinated, collaborative system to support, recognize, and reward their student and educator participants. This is what ICS strives to provide. We aim to do for educational competitions what ESPN has done for professional sports, and much more. Competitions: www.competitionsciences.org/competitions/

AUTOMOTIVE WOMEN’S ALLIANCE FOUNDATION SCHOLARSHIPS – Sponsor: Automotive Women’s Alliance Foundation – Amount: $2,500 – Closing Date: WE ACCEPT APPLICATIONS AT ANY TIME – Description: Applicants must submit a completed application form; transcript from current educational institution; resume; and one-page cover letter stating the career goals; freshmen applicants must provide a high school transcript and proof of acceptance from a college, university or class they wish to attend. Applicant for consideration of this scholarship must be accepted to a college or university; must have and maintain a minimum of a 3.0 GPA during a scholarship-funded semester; if an applicant cannot accept the scholarship or if education is interrupted, the status of funds will be reviewed by AWAF scholarship committee; the scholarship funds awarded will be valid at the college or university to be used toward tuition and fees; scholarship check will be awarded in the name of the applicant and the educational institution; scholarship awards will be chosen by application; the AWAF scholarship committee may conduct interviews; must give written or electronic notification of acceptance within five (5) days of award notification; this scholarship is open to North American citizens. Level of Study: Bachelor’s Degree – Criteria: Scholarships are given based on academic merit. www.awafoundation.org

WESTERN INTERSTATE COMMISSION FOR HIGHER EDUCATION – Students who are residents of WICHE states are eligible to request a reduced tuition rate of 150% of resident tuition at participating two- and four-year college programs outside of their home state. The WUE reduced tuition rate is not automatically awarded to all eligible candidates. Many institutions limit the number of new WUE awards each academic year, so apply early! WICHE members: Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah, Washington, Wyoming, and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands. www.wiche.edu/wue

Deadline: May 17, 2021 – Level up your future and pursue your passion in STEM! NAVISITE’S NEXT STEMINIST SCHOLARSHIP program is awarding $10,000 scholarships to women pursuing careers in eligible STEM fields. If that’s you, don’t miss out on this opportunity! Applications are now open for students in the U.S. who identify as female and plan on full-time undergrad study in a STEM major next year. Learn more and apply at: www.navisite.com/navisites-next-steminist/

LATINOS IN COLLEGE is a not-for-profit organization incorporated in the State of New York. Our website, www.latinosincollege.com is the only all-encompassing resource for assisting Latino students and their families in choosing schools, finding funding, and succeeding in college. The website aims to not only provide links to resources but also to answer any college related question in Spanish or English that students might have.” See more at: finder.hsf.net/

INTERNAL REVENUE TAX CODE – will help you determine if you’re eligible for certain educational credits or deductions including the American Opportunity Credit, the Lifetime Learning Credit, and the Tuition and Fees Deduction. www.irs.gov/help/ita/am-i-eligible-to-claim-an-education-credit

JACK AND JILL OF AMERICA FOUNDATION SCHOLARSHIP – Sponsor: Jack & Jill of America Foundation – Amount: Up to $2,500 – Closing Date: May 12, 2021 – Description: Scholarship is open to African-American students who are graduating high school seniors. Applicants must become and maintain full-time status at an accredited, four-year post-secondary institution beginning in the fall of 2021 and be working towards a bachelor’s degree. scholarships.uncf.org/Program/Details/96e97e82-9bf1-450d-b09d-2fe87472e634

NEW CENTURY SCHOLARS DOCTORAL SCHOLARSHIP – Sponsor: American Speech-Language-Hearing Foundation – Amount: $10,000 – Closing Date: May 12, 2021 – Description: Scholarship is open to doctoral students accepted or enrolled in a research doctoral program who will pursue a teacher-investigator career in the academic environment, university/college level. www.ashfoundation.org/Apply/New-Century-Scholars-Doctoral-Scholarship/

RECKITT SCHOLARS – Sponsor: UNCF – Amount: Up to $10,000 – Closing Date: May 12, 2021 – Description: Scholars program is open to rising sophomores who are interested in pursuing a career in the healthcare, public health, nutrition, and other healthcare-relate STEM fields. scholarships.uncf.org/Program/Details/b50f8593-9bd8-4c35-a164-e08e5daf75f2

ALL-STAR COLLEGE SCHOLARSHIP – Sponsor: UMPS Care Charities – Amount: Up to $5,000 every semester (for a four-year institution) – Closing Date: May 14, 2021 – Description: Scholarship is open to incoming college freshmen under the age of 20 who have been adopted at or after the age of thirteen. www.umpscare.com/…/all-star-college-scholarship/

BROWER YOUTH AWARDS FOR ENVIRONMENTAL LEADERSHIP – Sponsor: Earth Island Institute – Amount: $3,000 – Closing Date: May 14, 2021 – Description: Scholarship is open to environmental change leaders ages 13 to 22 (as of May 14, 2021) living in North America (including Mexico, Canada, and some Caribbean Islands) and U.S. Territories. www.broweryouthawards.org/apply/

CORINNE JEANNINE SCHILLINGS FOUNDATION SCHOLARSHIPS – Sponsor: Corinne Jeannine Schillings Foundation – Amount: Up to $1,500 – Closing Date: May 14, 2021 – Description: Scholarship is open to undergraduate women who have attained the Girl Scout Silver or Gold Award. Applicants must be planning on studying abroad or studying a foreign language. cjsfoundation.org/scholarships-2/

ESA SCHOLARSHIPS FOR CHILDREN OF FIRST RESPONDERS

Sponsor: Electronic Security Association (ESA) – Amount: Up to $7,500 – Closing Date: May 14, 2021 – Description: Scholarship is open to graduating high school seniors who have a father, mother, or natural guardian who is a first responder. Students in Connecticut must apply by April 30; students in Nevada must apply by May 7. All other students must apply by May 14. esaweb.org/programs/youth-scholarship/ysapplyhome/

HEA SCHOLARSHIPS – Sponsor: Hawaii Education Association – Amount: $2,000 – Closing Date: May 14, 2021 – Description: Scholarships are open to high school seniors and current college students who are HEA members, children of HEA members, or grandchildren or legally adopted grandchildren of HEA members. www.hawaiieducationassociation.org/hea-scholarships

AGING MATTERS SCHOLARSHIP – Sponsor: SeniorCare.com – Amount: $1,500 – Closing Date: May 15, 2021 – Description: Scholarship is open to incoming freshman and current college students who will be enrolled during the upcoming Fall semester/quarter. Applicants must be caring for an aging loved one, working within the senior community, or intending to pursue a career that will have an impact on the elder population. www.seniorcare.com/scholarship/

APW-ABA MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIPS – Sponsor: American Postal Workers Accident Benefit Association -Amount: $1,000 – Closing Date: May 15, 2021 – Description: Scholarship is open to graduating high school seniors who are the sons, daughters or legal wards of a member of the American Postal Workers Accident Benefit Association. apw-aba.org/apw-aba-memorial-scholarship-honoring-michael-tosches-thomas-hartos-and-eugene-johnson