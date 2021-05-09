Overnight I-5 lane and ramp closures in Tacoma and Fife week of May 10

TACOMA – Overnight travelers who use Interstate 5 in Fife and Tacoma will want to plan for extra travel time next week.

Two separate construction projects will close I-5 lanes and ramps starting near 70th Avenue East in Fife to East McKinley Way in Tacoma starting the night of Monday, May 10.

Construction crews are removing temporary scaffolding on the new 70th Avenue East replacement bridge and installing drainage systems associated with the new southbound I-5 Puyallup River Bridge. Overnight travelers will see the following closures:

Monday, May 10

One lane of northbound I-5 will close in Fife from 6:30 p.m. to 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Three lanes of southbound I-5 will close in Fife from 11 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. with a single lane closure beginning at 8 p.m. and all lanes open by 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Tuesday, May 11 to Thursday, May 13

Three lanes of southbound I-5 will close in Fife from 11 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. with a single lane closure beginning at 8 p.m. and all lanes open by 7 a.m. the following day.

Three lanes of northbound I-5 will close in Fife from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. with a single lane closure beginning at 6:30 p.m. and all lanes open by 4 a.m. the following day.

Port of Tacoma Road on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following day.

Southbound I-5 exit 135 to Portland Avenue will close from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each following day.

Southbound I-5 temporary collector/distributor lane from Port of Tacoma Road to East McKinley Way will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following day.

Friday, May 14

Three lanes of northbound I-5 will close in Fife from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. with a single lane closure beginning at 8 p.m. and all lanes open by 8 a.m. Saturday.

Port of Tacoma Road on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday.

Southbound I-5 exit 135 to Portland Avenue will close from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday.

Southbound I-5 temporary collector/distributor lane from Port of Tacoma Road to East McKinley Way will close from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. Saturday.

Overnight travelers will also see two lanes closed on northbound I-5 from East McKinley Way to Port of Tacoma Road Monday, May 10 and Tuesday, May 11, starting at 11:30 p.m. each night to 5:30 a.m. the following day.

As part of the SR 167 Completion Project, a new four-lane bridge is replacing the existing two-lane 70th Avenue East bridge in Fife.

The new southbound I-5 Puyallup River Bridge is part of a project that widens I-5 and builds high occupancy vehicle lanes in Tacoma.

Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest information on the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.

Hyperlink within the release:

70th Avenue East Replacement Bridge: wsdot.wa.gov/projects/sr167/completion/construction

Southbound I-5 Puyallup River Bridge: wa.gov/Projects/I5/PortlandToPortSB/default.htm

WSDOT app: wsdot.wa.gov/travel/know-before-you-go/mobile-app

WSDOT regional Twitter feed: com/wsdot_tacoma