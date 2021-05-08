Nighttime Fifth Street NW closures in Puyallup

Nighttime road closure of Fifth Street NW between 2nd Ave NW and W Stewart Ave to conduct utility work for the future garage and pedestrian bridge.

When

Starting as early as Monday night, May 10. Closures are expected Monday through Thursday nights and may last until May 28. Closure hours are 9pm through 5am.

Where

Fifth Street NW between 2nd Ave NW and W Stewart Ave. (See map below.)

More

Signed detours will be in place.

The work may create minimal noise impacts.

Crews are following strict COVID-19 health and safety practices.

As described in previous alerts, 3rd Avenue NW between 5th and 6th Streets has closed permanently, and several sidewalks are closed through early 2022, including: the north side of 3rd Avenue between 6th and 7th Streets, the east side of 6th Street between 2nd and 3rd Avenues, and the west side of 5th Street between the railroad tracks and 2nd Avenue.

In addition, Sound Transit contractors will do concrete pours and saw cutting on Friday May 14 and Saturday May 15, which may cause higher than normal noise levels.