Engaged and want to get married without the stress?

Tacoma, WA – Blue Wings Events in partnership with the new Silver Cloud Hotel on Point Ruston, has announced their All-Inclusive Micro Wedding day will take place on Saturday, September 18, 2021. The All-Inclusive Micro wedding offers couples the opportunity to share the investment of the luxury décor, photos, cake, food, music and so much more, plus a beautiful new venue with an amazing view. They just show up in their wedding attire and get married. All put on by the talents of local wedding professionals to make the day perfect.

“In collaboration with experienced Tacoma based wedding vendors, the Silver Cloud Hotel at Tacoma Point Ruston team is excited at the opportunity to be a part of uniquely curated wedding experiences,” said Christophe Chabaud, GM of Silver Cloud Hotel Tacoma at Point Ruston Waterfront. “We all look forward to providing the ideal setting for a perfect day to tie up the knot!”

Features and benefits of an All-Inclusive Wedding include.

No Stress

Professional vendors

Share in the cost to give couples the best deal

This All-Inclusive Micro Wedding will be available one day only, Saturday, September 18, 2021, at $7,900. For more information on booking your time for the All-Inclusive Micro Wedding, visit www.bluewingsevents.com/microwedding

About Blue Wings Events: Established in 2016, we are an event company that is focused specifically for couples that cannot assume the additional work load it takes to pull off the biggest event they’ll likely ever throw. Our goal is to allow the couple and family to really enjoy the process and a beautiful event, not spend time signing contracts or submitting venue documents and managing vendors months before or on the day of the wedding.