218 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, no new deaths confirmed May. 7

On May 7, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 372. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.

Our hospitalization rate is currently 11.1 per 100,000.

We confirmed 218 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths.

Our totals are 45,624 cases and 535 deaths.

Starting today, you’ll find our data separated onto two pages: one for case data and one for vaccination data. The change makes each page more mobile-friendly and makes it easier for you to navigate the pages. Your feedback led to these improvements. Each page has a link at the top so you can access the other page. You can also access the pages from our website navigation menus.

