218 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, no new deaths confirmed May. 7

On May 7, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 372. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.
Our hospitalization rate is currently 11.1 per 100,000.
We confirmed 218 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths.
Our totals are 45,624 cases and 535 deaths.
Starting today, you’ll find our data separated onto two pages: one for case data and one for vaccination data. The change makes each page more mobile-friendly and makes it easier for you to navigate the pages. Your feedback led to these improvements. Each page has a link at the top so you can access the other page. You can also access the pages from our website navigation menus.
Find more information on:
- Case counts, hospitalizations, testing and other metrics.
- Vaccination metrics.
- The state’s Roadmap to Recovery.
- COVID-19 vaccines.
- Childcare and schools.
- Getting a COVID-19 test.
- How to gather with family safely.
