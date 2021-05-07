Virtual Talk on Biography: Free Boy

Submitted by Emily Molina—SHMA Liaison to Friends of the Steilacoom Library.

Join the Steilacoom Historical Museum Association, Friends of the Steilacoom Library, and the Pierce County Library for a free virtual talk on Friday, May 14, at 2:00 p.m. as Lorraine McConaghy presents an illustrated overview of Free Boy, the twined biography of slave and master, as well as a discussion of the people, events, and ideas raised in the book.

Photo credit Pierce County Library

Guests can sign up for the virtual presentation by registering here: calendar.piercecountylibrary.org/event/5093106