Steilacoom Town Administrator May 7 Report to Council

Upcoming Meetings:

Council Meeting – May 18, 2021, at 6:30 PM. Zoom Invite: us02web.zoom.us/j/84516344123

Planning Commission – May 10, 2021 at 6:30 PM. Zoom Invite: us02web.zoom.us/j/86930414573

Civil Service Commission – May 27, 2021 at 2:00 PM. Zoom Invite: us02web.zoom.us/j/86430542756

Preservation and Review Board – May 26, 2021 at 6:30 PM. Zoom Invite: us02web.zoom.us/j/84705609211

(*) Meetings are being conducted via Zoom. Additional information is on the applicable meeting’s agenda.

Information for Candidates – Filing for Office in 2021:

Interested in running for Mayor or the Town Council? Candidate filing week is May 17 – 21. For complete details visit the Pierce County Elections page.

Positions Open:

The Town is currently advertising for:

Summer Camp seasonal positions.

Public Works Street and Parks seasonal positions.

Public Works Water/Sewer Service Person

Information is available on the Town’s official website at townofsteilacoom.org.

Pierce County Rental and Utility Assistance Program:

Information on Pierce County’s rental and utility assistance program may be found on the Town’s official website at townofsteilacoom.org/292/Covid-19-Information.

Hand Sanitizer Gel:

Hand sanitizer gel in 1-gallon containers is available at the Community Center or the Public Works facility free to Town of Steilacoom residents. Limit one per family.

Kayak Rentals:

KayakShare.com is a new self-serve kayak rental available at Sunnyside Beach Park in Steilacoom in cooperation with the Town. You may reserve in advance or rent on the spot (when available) during daylight hours year-round by going to KayakShare.com. See KayakShare.com for details, make sure to wear a lifejacket, and have fun!

Steilacoom Historical School District – Enroll Now for Kindergarten in the 2021-22 school year!

Full-day Kindergarten is free — and it is an important part of your child’s success! You can enroll electronically on the Steilacoom Historical School District website, www.steilacoom.k12.wa.us/Page/4179.

School District officials are already planning for staffing and curriculum needs for the fall. Enroll now to receive district communications over the summer, including food service and transportation information. Please, please contact our Enrollment Department at enrollment@steilacoom.k12.wa.us or (253) 983-2228 for assistance.

Community Services:

Childcare:

The Town provides childcare from 7:00 AM to 5:45 PM at Cherrydale School. Registration is currently open. Additional information is available on the Town’s official website or contact the Community Center at 253.581.1076. townofsteilacoom.org/156/Youth-Programs

Summer Camp:

Registration for the Steilacoom Summer Camp programs will reopen on Monday, May 10th. Camp will be for grades K-5, Monday-Friday from 7 AM to 5 PM at Cherrydale Primary School. Camp will be conducted in partnership with Pierce County Parks and Recreations’ Kids Need to Play initiative which will allow participants to qualify for a 90% discount from the regular rate thus a week of camp will only cost $30. Spaces are limited. For additional information or to register, call 253.581.1076. townofsteilacoom.org/156/Youth-Programs

Public Safety:

Over the past week, 98 Public Safety incidents occurred in town, including the following:

Emergency and patrol incidents

3 medical aid responses

30 suspicious circumstance/security checks

3 responses for persons in crisis/welfare checks

34 traffic stops

1 party complaint

Crimes against persons

1 incident of past online sexual misconduct with a minor

1 incident of harassment/threats

Crimes against property

2 incidents of vehicle prowl

1 incident of fraud

On 5/6, the DuPont Police Department presented Public Safety with a 2021 Partnership Award. We are always grateful for our continued partnership with the DuPont Police Department.

Public Safety conducted additional interviews with 3 eligible candidates for entry-level hire positions. Additional interviews for more candidates are scheduled for later in the month.

On 5/4, officers responded to the Arrowhead neighborhood in response to a report of an armed robbery of a citizen at gunpoint. Initial search for the suspect or their vehicle were unsuccessful. The Pierce County Sheriff Office has assumed jurisdiction of the ongoing investigation.

Public Safety is not equipped to process first-time concealed pistol licenses (CPLs), and residents must instead utilize South Sound 911 for those non-renewal applications. In response to COVID-19, South Sound 911 has implemented a new partnership to help meet demand for CPLs. More information can be found here: tinyurl.com/yurhkj6f

The non-emergency dispatch telephone number has changed. To reach a police officer NOT during an emergency, please call either (253) 287-4455 or (800) 562-9800.

During COVID, please call our office at (253) 581-0110 ahead of time to arrange any of the following:

Free firearm locks

Prescription drug disposal

To anonymously report suspicious activity, please email the department at crimetips@ci.steilacoom.wa.us.

To report persistent traffic concerns, please submit the following information via email to the department at: traffic@ci.steilacoom.wa.us.

Location of concern.

Time of day when the concern occurs.

Description of the concerning behavior.

No-contact online crime reporting is available. Please visit our department website for more information.

Public Works:

Streets and Storm:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew continued mowing and maintaining rights-of-way; completed erosion control inspections at various building sites throughout Town; applied herbicides along roadways and sidewalks concentrating on poison hemlock along rights-of-way and trails; cleaned traffic control signs; swept streets; and performed other maintenance activities.

Union Avenue Roundabout:

The Union Avenue and Rainier Street Roundabout Project is out to bid. Bids will be opened on May 12, 2021 with a recommendation made to Council scheduled for May 18th. A strip map of the project may be viewed on the Town’s official website at townofsteilacoom.org. A fact sheet and vehicle tracking table are also available.

Electrical:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew repaired lights at the Community Center; removed a transformer as part of the Marietta Street lift station upgrade project; assisted the Water/Sewer crew with sewer jetting and lift station maintenance; repaired lighting at the Saltar’s Point park restroom; and performed other maintenance activities.

Water/Sewer:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew performed inspections related to the Marietta Street lift station project; jetted sewers in the neighborhood of Galloway Street, Stevens Street, and Lexington Street; inspected a sewer replacement in the 2600 block of Lexington Street; performed semi-annual lift station maintenance; and performed other maintenance activities.

Marietta Street Lift Station Upgrade Project:

The contractor for the Marietta Street lift station upgrade project installed a new vault and piping related to the upgrade. This project should take approximately two more weeks.

Parks, Buildings and Grounds:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew cleaned the cook shack at Sunnyside Beach Park; commenced turning on and repairing irrigation systems; opened up the Saltar’s Point restrooms for the season; and performed other maintenance activities.

Other:

Garden Club Plant Sale:

The Steilacoom Garden Club is holding its annual plant sale on Saturday, May 8th from 9:00 to 12:00 in the multipurpose court on Lafayette Street next to the Bair Bistro. There will be a variety of plants: perennials, annuals, groundcovers, shrubs, bulbs and vegetable and herb starts. This is a great time to fill up your garden with some new and different plants. Garden-related items will also be on sale. And do not forget Mother’s Day is the next day!!!

Proceeds from the sale support the Garden Club civic projects including the flowerpots in downtown, the scarecrows around town and the contest in the fall and the Christmas swags around town and for the 42nd Military Memorial. The Garden Club has been providing civic beautification projects for Steilacoom since the 1920’s, so this is an organization you want to support.

DONATIONS OF PLANTS are needed! We appreciate your support by bringing plants to the site the previous day with a label (so we know how to sort them). We ask that no invasive plant species be donated, e.g., Shasta Daisies.

COVID-19 Vaccine Appointment Scheduling:

Residents who do not have a computer to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment can call for assistance at (253) 798-8900. This telephone number is staffed Monday through Friday, from 9 am until 4 pm.

Steilacoom Historical Museum Association Golf Tournament:

The Steilacoom Historical Museum Association is holding their first annual golf tournament on May 15, 2021 at Meadow Park Golf Course. Register and pay online at tinyurl.com/shmagolf. Additional information may be found at steilacoomhistorical.org.