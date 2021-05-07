LifeCenter Northwest honors MultiCare with five 2020 hospital awards

TACOMA, Wash. – LifeCenter Northwest is proud to announce that four MultiCare Health System hospitals across the state of Washington were recently presented with five total awards as part of LifeCenter Northwest’s 2020 Hospital Awards, recognizing excellence in supporting life-saving organ and tissue donation.

“Organ and tissue donation is an incredible gift of healing, and I am grateful for our care givers and the critical and compassionate role they play,” said Bill Robertson, president and CEO of MultiCare Health System. “We are honored to be able to help patients and their families through the steps to donation and to partner with LifeCenter Northwest to ensure those donations reach other patients in need.”

The Tissue Donation Referral Achievement Award is presented to hospitals for reaching or exceeding a referral rate of 95 percent for tissue donation. Only 26 hospitals in LifeCenter Northwest’s Donation Service Area (DSA)—spanning four states and 230+ hospitals—received this honor. MultiCare hospitals that received this honor include:

MultiCare Deaconess Hospital

The Tissue Donation Achievement Award is presented to hospitals who reach or exceed a 55 percent tissue donation rate, which is well above the national average. Only 11 hospitals in LifeCenter Northwest’s DSA—spanning four states and 230+ hospitals—received this honor. MultiCare hospitals that received this honor include:

MultiCare Valley Hospital

The Collaboration Achievement Award honors our hospital partners who excel in the area of planning a collaborative donor family conversation with LifeCenter Northwest—reaching or exceeding a 90 percent collaborative request rate. Only 28 hospitals in LifeCenter Northwest’s DSA—spanning four states and 230+ hospitals—received this honor. MultiCare hospitals that received this honor include:

MultiCare Auburn Medical Center

MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital

MultiCare Valley Hospital

The full list of 2020 Hospital Award winners is included in LifeCenter Northwest’s 2020 Annual Report, available online at www.lcnw.org.

“It is an honor to work with outstanding hospital partners like MultiCare Health System,” said LifeCenter Northwest President and CEO, Kevin O’Connor. “We greatly appreciate the contributions they make to help save and heal lives through organ and tissue donation.”

About LifeCenter Northwest

LifeCenter Northwest is the federally-designated organ procurement organization (OPO) serving Alaska, Montana, North Idaho, and Washington—the largest geographic donation service area in the United States. For more information, or to register to be an organ, eye, and tissue donor, please visit www.lcnw.org.