CPSD Staff Spotlight: Harrison Prep teacher Lucas Dolge

Our CPSD Staff Spotlight this week features Harrison Preparatory School math teacher Lucas Dolge. He is in his 10th year teaching at the school.

His favorite math subject to teach is geometry. “It’s an opportunity for students to put what they learned in algebra in action,” he said. “They get to see themselves succeeding with the equations they learned the year before. I really enjoy watching that growth.”

Originally from Gig Harbor, Lucas earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in teaching at Pacific Lutheran University. After graduating, he spent two years teaching English in South Korea before joining the Harrison Prep staff.

He decided to get into teaching as a way to extend his love for learning. “I always enjoyed school as a student, and this was the next step to continue that passion,” he said. “I love connecting with kids and finding ways to bond with them on their work.”