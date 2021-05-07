192 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, no new deaths confirmed May. 6

On May 6, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 379.1. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.

Our hospitalization rate is currently 10.8 per 100,000.

We confirmed 192 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths.

Our totals are 45,407 cases and 535 deaths.

