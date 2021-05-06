USGA Returns to Chambers Bay with Four-Ball Tournament

The United States Golf Association has announced that it will host the 6th U.S. Amateur Four-Ball Championship at Chambers Bay from May 22-26, 2021. Four-ball is better known to some as “best ball” play.

At the U.S. Amateur Four-Ball Championship, teams of two players play their own balls and the lower score of the side is counted for the hole. Each side will play 36 holes of stroke play to reduce the field from 128 teams (sides) to the lowest 32 for match play. Like other USGA championships, the match play draw will be seeded according to stroke-play scores. Match play will then be contested over the final three days of the competition to determine the national champion pair.

For more details, including the schedule of events, visit the Chambers Bay website.