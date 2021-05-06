Lakewood Adopts New Subarea Plan around Major Transit Corridor

LAKEWOOD, Wash. – On May 3, 2021, the Lakewood City Council adopted the Lakewood Station District Subarea (LSDS) Plan. In addition to the plan, an associated development code and streamlined environmental review process were also adopted.

Located in the southeast section of the City, the subarea includes Sounder Station, St. Clare Hospital, the SR-512 Park-and-Ride, and the Pacific Highway and Bridgeport Way commercial areas. Also included is Lakewood Landing, a 30-acre, mixed-use project currently being advertised nationwide to developers by the City.

The LSDS Plan envisions a high quality, pedestrian-oriented urban environment. The plan provides incentives to encourage a dense mix of offices, retail, services and hospitality, and high-density residential development.

Affordable ownership and rental housing opportunities are a priority of the project, supported by direct regional transportation access.

The Development Code establishes design requirements based on the type of street where a development is located. Through the adopted Planned Action, developers seeking to work within the subarea can enjoy permit approval without the need for individualized SEPA review, realizing significant time and money savings.

“Positioned right next to a commuter rail line and minutes from two highways, the Lakewood Station District is going to become a center of commerce and housing for the City and the region.”

– Tiffany Speir, Long Range/Strategic Planning Manager