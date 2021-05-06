126 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 1 new death confirmed May. 5

On May 5, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 379.1. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.

Our hospitalization rate is currently 10 per 100,000.

We confirmed 126 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new death, a man in his 70s from Spanaway.

Our totals are 45,215 cases and 535 deaths.

