Unsolved Mysteries: Tacoma Edition

Join Tacoma Historical Society as they mark Historic Preservation Month at the May 10 (7 pm) virtual meeting, as author, researcher, journalist, Tacoma Historical Society member and Historic Tacoma board member Steve Dunkelberger will chat about five unsolved mysteries from our collective past — from cold cases of murder and disappearances, to unexplained sightings of unknown beings.

With thanks to Tacoma Creates for support of our public programming.