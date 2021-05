The Steilacoom Historical School District Board of Directors will hold a Special Session on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 5:45 pm, to take action on the approval of Resolution 874-05-12-21 Academic and Student Well-Being Plan and approval of Saltar’s Point HVAC replacement.

Following the Special Session, the regularly scheduled Study Session will be held at 6:00 pm.

Both meetings will take place in the Steilacoom High School Library located at 54 Sentinel Drive, Steilacoom, WA 98388.