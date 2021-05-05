Lakewood Police Department Welcomes Four New Officers

LAKEWOOD, Wash. – The ranks of the Lakewood Police Department grew yesterday as four new officers were sworn in by Judge Lisa Mansfield. Officers John Babcock, Kasey Bentz, Lesha Cockle, and Brian Topasna all have prior experience in law enforcement.

Additionally, Officer Tim Borchardt was promoted to Sergeant.

“The Lakewood Police Department hires the best,” said John Unfred, Assistant Police Chief.” We are proud invite these well-reputed officers into our ranks. Each has obvious dedication to their profession. I am also proud to congratulate Sergeant Borchardt on his promotion – he was one of the original seven entry-level officers brought on when the department was formed in 2004.”

Officer Babcock had already served as a Lakewood officer but rejoins the department after working as a firefighter. Officer Bentz is a lateral hire from Steilacoom Public Safety. Officer Cockle is a lateral hire from Cobb County Police Department in Georgia. Officer Topasna was formerly a Thurston County Corrections officer.

Every new Lakewood police officer is sworn in under the following oath:

“I (name), do solemnly swear that I am a Citizen of the United States and the State of Washington; that I will support the Constitution and Laws of the United States, the Constitution and Laws of the State of Washington, and the laws of the City of Lakewood, and will, to the best of my judgment, skill, and ability, truthfully, faithfully, diligently, and impartially perform the duties of the office of police officer in and for the City of Lakewood and Pierce County, Washington, as such duties are prescribed by law.”

Officer Cockle scored 98% on her equivalency exam, missing just one of 50 proctored questions.

“Although Officer Cockle barely squeaked by, we’re trying not to beat her up too badly about her score,” said Unfred.