Clover Park Kids CAN: Adiel Rangel

When schools began virtual learning last spring, Lochburn Middle School eighth grader Adiel Rangel was ready to dive in head first. Online learning was a perfect fit for him and his interest in computers made logging in, learning and doing his work a breeze.

Along with exceling in the online classroom, he was always the first to volunteer to help classmates or teachers when technology issues arose during the day.

“I don’t know if he independently taught himself Microsoft Teams or if it was a program he was already familiar with, but he was months ahead of everyone else in his classes,” said Lochburn assistant principal Celena Zanuttini. “He is an impressive student and a quiet leader. I am excited to see what the future holds for him.”

Adiel is fascinated by technology. He has a knack for working with computers, phones and tablets and hopes to turn those interests into a career by building his own technology business. He’s not sure what that looks like yet but he’s constantly trying to imagine it in his head.

“Technology can do and be so many different things,” he said. “Machines help us do work and can even help heal people who are injured. It’s really amazing.”

For now, Adiel is happy to get started with technology by building his own PC to use at home. He is also competing in the district STEM fair this month with a project that explores how the shape and aerodynamics of different styles of paper airplanes compare to one another.

Unsurprisingly, his favorite class at Lochburn was the school’s technology class, and he looks forward to more classes that allow him to learn about engineering, coding and computer science as he moves onto high school next year. He excels at math and works hard to learn everything he can to become a stronger student.

“He’s very persistent about making sure he understands math concepts and works hard to turn his assignments in on time,” said Lochburn math teacher Lysa Garber. “I appreciate that he’s always willing to participate in class, whether it’s through solving a tough algebra equation or tackling a corny math riddle.”

Adiel is one example of the more than 12,000 students in Clover Park School District who succeed inside and outside the classroom every day. His resilience when the district moved to virtual learning and his willingness to help others transition along with him demonstrate his willingness to collaborate and be a leader.