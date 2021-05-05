City of Puyallup Asks for Feedback on Community Newsletter

Puyallup, WA – The City of Puyallup is researching options on developing a Community Newsletter, which would give regular updates about City news, projects, and other important topics. As part of the research process, the City asks that the community please submit feedback by completing the survey here.

The survey should take less than ten minutes to complete. Your answers will help us create a plan for implementing a newsletter that both informs and inspires its readers. The survey will be open until Monday, May 24, 2021 at 5 pm. You can also find a link to the survey by going to our website, www.CityofPuyallup.org.