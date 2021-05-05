179 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths confirmed May. 4

On May 4, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 374.2. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.

Our hospitalization rate is currently 8.7 per 100,000.

We confirmed 179 new COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths:

A woman in her 60s from Tacoma.

A woman in her 70s from Tacoma.

Our totals are 45,089 cases and 534 deaths.

