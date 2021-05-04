Well Done, U.P.

The City of University Place has earned WellCity status from the Association of Washington Cities (AWC). By successfully meeting WellCity requirements established by the AWC Employee Benefit Trust, the City will save two percent on all AWC Trust active medical premiums in 2022.

This marks the sixth year that U.P. has earned this designation. But what makes the 2021 WellCity status even more impressive is that the City of University Place and its employees earned this honor during a global pandemic. U.P. is one of only 105 other Trust-insured employers across the state that have been recognized for building a workplace culture where employee health is valued and supported through efforts such as wellness activities, incentives and education.