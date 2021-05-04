Steilacoom Garden Club Plant Sale May 8th

Submitted by Sheila Moberg, President.

The Steilacoom plant sale is almost here. So many plants to choose from and lots of other garden related goodies. There will be annuals, perennials, bulbs, ground covers, and other good plants for your gardens. And maybe you would like a bird house or a potted plant for Mom for Mother’s Day.

All funds raised go to support Steilacoom Garden Club activities throughout the year, such as Christmas swags around town, the Scarecrow contest, support for the summer hanging baskets and lots of volunteer projects. Help us to keep Steilacoom beautiful! Come to our plant sale this Saturday, May 8th. We will be there from 9 to Noon.

The sale is at the Multipurpose Court on the corner of Lafayette and Wilkes Street. Come RAIN OR SHINE we will be there with our plants and other garden related items. If you have plants or garden items to donate, you may bring them Friday night between 4:30 and 7:00 pm or Saturday morning by 8:00 am.

We will be observing all Covid requirements; please wear a mask at all times.