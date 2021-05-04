Promising Futures: Tyee Park 5th grader Talijha Kent

Our Promising Futures featured student this week is Tyee Park Elementary School fifth grader Talijha Kent.

She brings a positive outlook to class every day and is always willing to contribute to class discussion. She has a passion for learning and helping her classmates succeed.

“I really enjoy helping others learn,” she said. “It always makes me feel good helping others understand what’s going on and how to work it out.”

Talijha excels at math and wants to be a teacher when she grows up. She is always willing to pitch in around the school for whatever is needed. She helps out Tyee Park music teacher Tracey Lundquist with the school musicals and other classroom tasks.

“She’s one of those kids you just want to keep forever,” Lundquist said. “I just can’t say enough wonderful things about this young lady.”