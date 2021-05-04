Announcing Upcoming Premiere for Latest MediaLab Documentary on Local Nonprofit Fighting Homelessness

Submitted by Pacific Lutheran University MediaLab.

MediaLab students at Pacific Lutheran University will premiere their latest documentary virtually on Thursday, May 13 at 6:00 p.m. Turning the Page: The Story of Next Chapter explores how local nonprofit Next Chapter is tackling the issue of homelessness in greater Pierce County, Washington. Co-founders Monique Patterson and Kathryn Hedrick, as well as Next Chapter clients, share their stories of resilience, hard work and community in their journey to house single mothers and their families.

The film project was directed and produced by students Emily Groseclose, Ben Leschensky, Brennan LaBrie, Seley Nemish, Hallie Harper and Raven Lirio. PLU Communication Department faculty member Dr. Kate Hoyt is the documentary advisor for the team and directs MediaLab.

The team began interviews during February 2021 and collected additional footage and interviews during March. The film dives into Patterson’s experiences with homelessness, the founding of Next Chapter and features footage from the Morgan Motel that Next Chapter has purchased and renovated.

The students are proud of the work they’ve completed on this film and are excited to share it with a local audience. “It’s been a worthwhile experience learning Next Chapter’s story, and we’re eager to showcase the important work they’re doing in our community,” shared Ben Leschensky, one of the filmmakers. Production of the film was completed using remote collaboration due to Covid-19 constraints.

The premiere will include guest speakers from the film and a filmmaker panel. The film will premiere on May 13, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. through a virtual format. Please visit www.plu.edu/medialab to RSVP for the event.