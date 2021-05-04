240 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 1 new death confirmed May. 3

On May 3, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 369.8. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.

Our hospitalization rate is currently 5.2 per 100,000.

We confirmed 240 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new death, a man in his 60s from Lakewood.

On May 1, we confirmed 183 cases. On May 2, we confirmed 234 cases.

Our totals are 44,909 cases and 532 deaths.

Find more information on: