Free Saturday Talks on Gardening via Zoom

Submitted by Pierce County Master Gardeners.

Pierce County Master Gardener Saturday Talks – May 8, 2021, 10-11am – Via Zoom. All talks are open to the public so invite your friends.

Puyallup Demo Garden talk is on ‘The Joy of Native Plants: An introduction for the home gardener’ given by MG Ann Steel. Explore the hows and whys of using our wonderful Native Pacific Northwest plants in your home landscape. To participate link in at:

wsu.zoom.us/j/94891668998?pwd=S1lGV2p6UGZzbGcyV3RBd0JheFdkdz09

Meeting ID: 948 9166 8998

Passcode: 597372

The Gig Harbor Sehmel Garden talk is on ‘Butterfly Gardens’ given by MG Kim Sommers. Butterflies – house guests that we love to have stay! Providing all the comforts including plants and habitats to keep these fluttery friends around your home. To participate link in at:

wsu.zoom.us/j/93651302571?pwd=ZW9Dc0l4bjl6aE51TjZiQUtUMVR6dz09

Meeting ID: 936 5130 2571

Passcode: 428236