Crews continue installing track on Division Avenue

Crews continue the track installation process on Division Avenue from Martin Luther King Jr. Way across I Street. Crews plan to pave on Thursday (depending on weather) and then adjust utilities and paint the traffic stripes on the street. The contractor plans to open Division Avenue to two-way traffic next week (around May 12, depending on weather).

On Commerce St., crews will do additional potholing near the Theater District Station tonight (11 pm to 4 am), and will install curb and gutter during the day on the west side of Commerce St. from S. 7th St. to I-705. Crews plan to do additional work at night near the Theater District Station next week. On E. 25th St., crews are installing track, curb and gutter near the expanded Operations and Maintenance Facility. As soon as May 11, the contractor will close E. 25th St. in both directions between E. G St. and McKinley Ave. E. (one block) to continue the track installation.

On Martin Luther King Jr. Way, crews are tying-in the Link power poles to the electrical system from S. 15th St. to S. 11th St. this week. Another crew is cleaning the rail on MLK Jr. Way, starting at S. 17th St. and going north. Next week the contractor plans to install the above ground signals at MLK Jr. Way and S. 18th St., and as soon as May 17, start installing curb and gutter along MLK Jr. Way, beginning at S. 19th St. and going north.

COVID-19. The health and safety of all workers on Sound Transit’s construction sites are of utmost importance to us. Our contractors have primary responsibility for their wellbeing while working on our projects. Sound Transit is actively working with the contractors and construction management teams on all our projects to assure that public health guidelines are being followed.

What

Construction and traffic restrictions at Commerce Street, S. 7th Street, Division Avenue, S. J Street, S. I Street, Martin Luther King Jr. Way, and E. 25th Street.

When

Week of May 3.

Where

Commerce Street from S. 9th St. to S. 7th St. – street closure on May 3 from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Commerce Street from I-705 to crosswalk north of Theater District Station – southbound lane closure.

S. 7th Street at Commerce Street – intersection closed.

Division Avenue from MLK Jr. Way to Yakima Ave. – eastbound lane closure.

S. J Street at Division Avenue – intersection closed south of Division Ave.

S. I Street at Division Avenue – intersection closed south of Division Ave.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 15th Street to S. 11th Street – traffic restrictions.

E. 25th Street from McKinley Ave. to E. J St – eastbound lane closure.

More

Driveway and pedestrian access is maintained, although some sidewalks and crosswalks will be temporarily closed. Pedestrian detours will be in place.

Buses will follow detour routes. Visit PierceTransit.org for information.

Construction noise related to underground utilities and track installation.

Large construction equipment or materials may be in the right-of-way.

Work will generally take place during the daytime hours unless otherwise noted. Daytime hours during the week are 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. The contractor usually works less hours.

Businesses are open during construction.

Plan ahead and allow extra time to reach your destination.

Due to inclement weather or unforeseen issues, dates and times are subject to change.